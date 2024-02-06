 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake to expose Britney Spears in an all-tell interview?

The report comes after Justin Timberlake recently mocked Britney Spears during his birthday concert

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Justin Timberlake is reportedly planning a bombshell interview to address his controversy with Britney Spears.

According to an insider privy to The Sun, the 42 year-old singer wants to sit with Oprah Winfrey and publicly address his ex relationship with the Toxic crooner.

The tip comes after Justin recently mocked Britney during his birthday concert where he said that “he had no one to apologize to” before launching into his famous breakup anthem Cry Me a River.

“Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted the music to speak for itself but that's clearly not happening,” the source told the outlet.

They continued: “His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.

The tipster added that Justin “really doesn't want to do it” but has to take a huge measure like this one to dampen the backlash.

The controversy started in October 2023 after Britney released her all-tell memoir The Woman In Me in which she accused Justin of cheating on her and claimed that he forced her to get an abortion because he “didn't want to be a father” and “wasn't happy” about her pregnancy.

