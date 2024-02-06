Donald Trump vouches for 'wonderful' King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump recalls his time with King Charles after cancer news

Former US President, Donald Trump, is sharing a heartfelt reminder of his acquaintance with King Charles as the latter has been diagnosed with Cancer.

The American business tycoon recalled his time in the presidency, where he developed a close bond with His Majesty.

Writing all in capital letters on his Truth Social, Trump wrote: "KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL RECOVERY!"



This comes as Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.