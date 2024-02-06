 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Nicola Peltz spills the beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco romance

A few weeks ago, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco threw Nicola a surprise birthday party

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Nicola Peltz spills the beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco romance
Nicola Peltz spills the beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco romance

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently talked about her friend Selena Gomez’s blossoming romance with Benny Blanco.

The 29 year-old actress made the comments at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Lola as she walked the red carpet alongside her castmates, husband Brooklyn Beckham, mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and the Rare Beauty mogul too.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Nicola opened up about her bond with her “chosen sister” Selena.

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me. I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is,” Nicola gushed.

Talking about the singer’s new flame with the music producer, she added, “They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'”

A few week ago, the couple threw Nicola a surprise birthday party where Benny cooked for her.

"I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting,” Nicola wrote on Instagram. 

Cillian Murphy says zombie genre was once 'dead'
Cillian Murphy says zombie genre was once 'dead'
Prince William, Harry to 'forgive & forget' amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Prince William, Harry to 'forgive & forget' amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
King Charles to abdicate in favour of Prince William to treat cancer?
King Charles to abdicate in favour of Prince William to treat cancer?
Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray AGAIN in post Grammys note
Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray AGAIN in post Grammys note
Meghan Markle pal spills information on King Charles: 'Not prostrate cancer'
Meghan Markle pal spills information on King Charles: 'Not prostrate cancer'
Adele reveals 'intense' preparations ahead Munich tour
Adele reveals 'intense' preparations ahead Munich tour
Exciting update related to 'Yellowstone' spinoff revealed
Exciting update related to 'Yellowstone' spinoff revealed
Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?
Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?
Keanu Reeves accepts recalls heartfelt memories of late friend
Keanu Reeves accepts recalls heartfelt memories of late friend
Donald Trump vouches for 'wonderful' King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Donald Trump vouches for 'wonderful' King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Justin Timberlake to expose Britney Spears in an all-tell interview?
Justin Timberlake to expose Britney Spears in an all-tell interview?
Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series
Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series