Nicola Peltz spills the beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco romance

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently talked about her friend Selena Gomez’s blossoming romance with Benny Blanco.

The 29 year-old actress made the comments at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Lola as she walked the red carpet alongside her castmates, husband Brooklyn Beckham, mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and the Rare Beauty mogul too.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Nicola opened up about her bond with her “chosen sister” Selena.

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me. I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is,” Nicola gushed.

Talking about the singer’s new flame with the music producer, she added, “They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'”

A few week ago, the couple threw Nicola a surprise birthday party where Benny cooked for her.

"I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting,” Nicola wrote on Instagram.