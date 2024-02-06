 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

King Charles 'reached out' to Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis

King Charles announced the news of his cancer diagnosis earlier today

Melanie Walker

King Charles III reportedly revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis directly to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to Radar Online, the 75 year-old monarch disclosed his health issue to his estranged grandson who is now on his way to the UK.

“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days,” another source close to Harry told the Guardian.

Moreover, the King directly informed several members of the royal family about his diagnosis including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Read More: Prince William, Harry to 'forgive & forget' amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis?

The upsetting announcement earlier today as Buckingham Palace’s X account shared a follow up from the King’s prostate surgery.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement read.

It continued: "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued."

