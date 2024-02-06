Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis

 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Anti-monarchy group Republic has released its statement to send a message of support to King Charles after the palace announced that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the group shared a surprise message of support for King Charles.

The statement reads: “Cancer is an awful disease and we're very sorry to hear of Charles's diagnosis.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Earlier, the palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement further reads: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

