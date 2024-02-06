King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement

Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis

Anti-monarchy group Republic has released its statement to send a message of support to King Charles after the palace announced that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the group shared a surprise message of support for King Charles.

The statement reads: “Cancer is an awful disease and we're very sorry to hear of Charles's diagnosis.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Earlier, the palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement further reads: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”