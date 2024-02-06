King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication rumours amid cancer diagnosis

Palace says King Charles remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible

King Charles finally breaks silence on abdication rumours after cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly strongly rejected the speculations of his abdication after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.



The palace shared the statement regarding King Charles cancer diagnosis with the monarch’s firm resolve that he would not step down.

The part of statement which apparently dismisses speculations of the king’s abdication reads: “He [King Charles] remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

About the cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace says, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.