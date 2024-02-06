Prince William appears to be resembling Queen Elizabeth in the eyes of experts

Prince William is looking ‘more and more' like Queen Elizbeth who lost dad at 20

The state of affairs Prince William is currently dealing with since King Charles’ diagnosis has just been revealed.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything during one of his pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the eyes of Mr Kay, “The parallels with those that confronted his beloved grandmother more than 70 years ago are striking” because “the then Princess Elizabeth was 25 and a young mother when she so unexpectedly succeeded her father as monarch.”

Not to mention, “She and Prince Philip had every reason to hope that they had a good ten years of family life ahead of them before the responsibility of the throne would intervene.”

“And while he is not about to be king, his life in every other way is going to change,” she further went on to warn.

This has been said given how “for William, the pressure is doubly intense because the extra burden that will come while his father undergoes treatment for cancer will have to be met alone.”