Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Prince William, Prince Harry may reunite over ‘fear' of losing King Charles

Prince Harry is expected to fly to UK to meet King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Prince Harry is set to fly to his home country to be with his ailing father, King Charles, after he personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis.

Since the tragic news has become public, royal fans are curious if Prince Harry would reconnect with his estranged brother, Prince William, in UK.

While it is not certain whether or not Harry will meet William once he is in UK, an expert suggest the feuding brothers might reunite over “fear” of losing their father.

Speaking with The Mirror, "I hope that it’s a case of 'All is forgotten until his Dad heals', that would be the fair and proper stance for everyone to take in these circumstances.

“I don’t think anyone should be thinking anything other than 'How can we get him to his father’s side as fast as possible?'

She continued: "I also hope this could be an avenue for the brothers to mends some bridges. I think there have been mistakes on both sides but at the end of the day family is family and you only get one life, one father, and in their case one brother.

“There’s nothing like the terrible fear of losing the ones we love to make us realise what we have. It brings a really sharp sense of priorities to the forefront as well."

The expert continued: "It’s a reminder that life is fragile and all too short, and that realisation is sometimes all one needs to give the encouragement to let feuds go.”

“I’m sure the princes are both feeling the loss of their Mother especially strongly right now also, and that could also help them to reconnect."

