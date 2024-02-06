Brie Larson pokes fun at Jimmy Kimmel over his scrambled eggs technique

Appearing on Talk Show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brie Larson teases host on his egg recipe, 'Oh...um...that sounds nice?'

Brie Larson pocks fun at Jimmy Kimmel over his scrambled eggs technique

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson poked fun at the host's method of cooking scrambled eggs in a humorous banter, leaving the audience amused.

On February 6, 2024, Larson, aged 34, revealed how she prepared for the show Lesson in Chemistry, where she portrays Elizabeth Zott,q a chemist who starts her own feminist cooking show and teaches housewives more than just recipes.



Talking about her character, Kimmel expressed his curiosity to know the best way to cook scrambled eggs and revealed his recipe, he said, “I will crack the eggs, I will put milk in there, I put salt in there, I blend it, then it has to be 20 minutes at least before I put it into the pan with the butter. And then I don't touch it; I just barely move it in the frying pan.”

Surprised by this revelation, Larson took a moment before she continued, "Oh...um...that sounds nice? I thought we were in a bit and now I'm not sure if we are."

“I don't do my eggs like that I will just say that but I do care a lot”, she added.

Admitting that she thought it was scripted, she exclaimed, “he's really just speaking from his heart”

Before concluding the show, the host returned to talk of his eggs and stated, “Think about my eggs method”, to which she replied, “I will, I will — maybe not in the ways you want me to, but I will,"

"Next time I leave my eggs sitting for 20 minutes I'll think of you." She noted.



