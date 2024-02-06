The popular country musician, Toby Keith shared a brood of three with wife Tricia Lucas

Photo: Toby Keith's feelings about his family unveiled after tragic death

The late country musician Toby Keith reportedly adored his family.

Toby Keith, who lost battle with cancer on Monday, got candid about his family in a chat with People magazine back in 2010.

At that time, the singer revealed to the outlet, “Everybody in the family is good.”

“I was raised by good parents and I have great kids. They don’t have any issues at all — none,” the doting father also added.

I Love This Bar singer explained before concluding, “They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business.”

For the unversed, Keith has left his wife Tricia Lucas, his three children, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, Stelen, and four grandchildren mourning his tragic death.

The sad news was announced by his family on 5th January 2024 and it revealed that he had met his demise after battling stomach cancer for nearly 18 months.

Addressing his diagnosis, Toby revealed in a confessional with 9News, “So it's like, you just sit here and wait on it to go away, and it may not ever go away,” adding, “If it goes into remission, it will still be in the back of your mind.”

He concluded his 'emotional confessional' with the statement, “You take it for granted on the days that things are good, and you lean on it when days are bad. It has taught me to lean on a little more every day.”