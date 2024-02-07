 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori seemingly goes nearly bare in latest 'uncomfortable' outing with husband

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Photo: Uncomfortable Bianca flashes a fake smile besides Kanye West: Report
Photo: 'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report

Bianca Censori seemingly flashed a ‘fake’ smile as she went nearly naked in the latest step-out with husband, Kanye West.

The latest outing of the controversial rapper and the Yeezy designer has ignited new speculations and rejected previously established reports, which regarded the 26-year-old architect completely ‘independent’ in her marriage. 

Analysing Bianca’s body language at the most recent appearance, a skilled expert named Judi James has spoken to The Mirror.

Judi began, "Bianca appears to be wearing little more than a mac and a smile here.”

She then explains that despite her ‘happy’ exterior, Bianca’s gestures “aren't totally convincing as she very nearly bares all in one of her most daring outfits to date.”

Judi then touched on the attention-grabbing nature of Bianca’s bare attire and established that “the way she walks partly tucked in behind Kanye while clutching the mac together at the front suggests she is less than comfortable with the exposure here.”

"Even Bianca's smile looks incongruent. She seems to be lifting her upper lip, which suggests some effort is used in producing an expression of happiness,” she added after studying Bianca’s facial expressions.

"If she's trying to signal she’s exposing her body from personal choice she’s not doing a great job of being convincing here," the expert also concluded before signing off.

