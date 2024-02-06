King Charles is 'shocking' the world with cancer diagnosis: 'Not like the Queen at all'

King Charles' cancer diagnosis sets him apart from his mother Queen Elizabeth

King Charles' cancer diagnosis sets him apart from his mother Queen Elizabeth

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has come as a shock to everybody as the monarch’s parents lived long and healthy lives.

King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold discussed his diagnosis and also shared his two cents on the King’s decision to make his diagnosis public.

"I'm equally as much in shock because you just don't expect it," Harrold told GB News.

"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," he noted. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively healthy ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth lived to 96, while her husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he passed away.

Harrold was then asked for his opinion on the king’s cancer diagnosis being made public, he said, "I think it's a good thing."

"I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things," he shared. "I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."

He further explained: "He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision. I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."

Read more: Prince William is looking ‘more and more' like Queen Elizbeth who lost dad at 20

On Monday, February 5, Buckingham palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer during his treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," read the statement.