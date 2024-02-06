 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is 'shocking' the world with cancer diagnosis: 'Not like the Queen at all'

King Charles' cancer diagnosis sets him apart from his mother Queen Elizabeth

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

King Charles cancer diagnosis sets him apart from his mother Queen Elizabeth
King Charles' cancer diagnosis sets him apart from his mother Queen Elizabeth 

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has come as a shock to everybody as the monarch’s parents lived long and healthy lives.

King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold discussed his diagnosis and also shared his two cents on the King’s decision to make his diagnosis public.

"I'm equally as much in shock because you just don't expect it," Harrold told GB News.

"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," he noted. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively healthy ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth lived to 96, while her husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he passed away.

Harrold was then asked for his opinion on the king’s cancer diagnosis being made public, he said, "I think it's a good thing."

"I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things," he shared. "I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."

He further explained: "He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision. I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."

Read more: Prince William is looking ‘more and more' like Queen Elizbeth who lost dad at 20

On Monday, February 5, Buckingham palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer during his treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," read the statement. 

Killer Mike reveals long-held prayer answered amid Grammy win
Killer Mike reveals long-held prayer answered amid Grammy win
Toby Keith's candid statements about cancer before death at 62
Toby Keith's candid statements about cancer before death at 62
Rachel and Ross got back again in a hilarious new commercial
Rachel and Ross got back again in a hilarious new commercial
‘Charmed' feud continues: Holly Marie Combs doubles down after Alyssa Milano fired back
‘Charmed' feud continues: Holly Marie Combs doubles down after Alyssa Milano fired back
Kanye West drops hidden message before 'Vultures' release?
Kanye West drops hidden message before 'Vultures' release?
Travis Kelce hasn't talked to Taylor Swift since the Grammys video
Travis Kelce hasn't talked to Taylor Swift since the Grammys
King Charles is ‘regretful' and ‘apologetic' to the public for cancer diagnosis
King Charles is ‘regretful' and ‘apologetic' to the public for cancer diagnosis
Toby Keith's feelings about his family unveiled after tragic death
Toby Keith's feelings about his family unveiled after tragic death
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving
King Charles death plans: Operation Menai Bridge
King Charles death plans: Operation Menai Bridge
Amy Robach 'loses hope' ahead of 50th birthday with beau T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach 'loses hope' ahead of 50th birthday with beau T.J. Holmes