Henry Cavill breaks silence on filming intimate scenes

Henry Cavill, who is currently starring in 'Argylle,' gets candid about getting naked on camera

On Sunday, The Witcher alum got candid about filming raunchy scenes during his appearance at Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Slamming such scenes, the Argylle actor revealed that he never understood the significance of adding intimate scenes to a show.

“I don't understand them - I'm not a fan,” he declared.

The British actor also went on to explain the reason for his dislike for such displays by saying, “I think sometimes they're overused these days and it's when you have a sense where you're going 'Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on.'"

He also insisted that he never felt comfortable while recording intimate scenes.

“And that's where you start to get more uncomfortable and you're thinking ‘There's not a performance here, there's not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie,’" he continued.

With that being said, Henry admitted that sometimes “they can be great in a movie” especially when “they can really help with the storytelling.”

“So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you're going ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of oh naked person, great’. [I'm] not a fan of doing them,” he also added before signing off.