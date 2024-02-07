Sentimental Demi Moore breaks silence on holding onto clay pots from ‘Ghost'

Demi Moore gets emotional as she recalls the Ghost’s clay pots, describing them as ‘saddest looking things’

G.I. Jane actress Demi Moore recently revealed her strong emotional connection with the props from the movie Ghost, where she worked opposite Patrick Swayze.

According to People magazine, the actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore show along with her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans co-stars, Demi Moore revealed that she still treasures the clay pots she made with Swayze on the sets of Ghost- who passed in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer.

As Moore cherished the memories of them working together on the iconic film, she expressed, “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things".

For those unfamiliar, Ghost is a story of supernatural romance and revolves around Sam (Swayze) and Molly (Moore) as romantic partners, but Sam is murdered shortly after the movie begins.

Later his soul takes help from a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg) to warn Molly about the impending danger. The thriller movie was a box office hit with Goldberg earning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the movie.

Fondly recalling her time with the Donnie Darko star, Moore disclosed that she first saw Swayze right before filming the infamous pottery scene, and the clay pots serve as a tangible reminder of it.