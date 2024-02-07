 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Sentimental Demi Moore breaks silence on holding onto clay pots from ‘Ghost'

Demi Moore gets emotional as she recalls the Ghost’s clay pots, describing them as ‘saddest looking things’

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Sentimental Demi Moore still holds onto clay pots from ‘Ghost’
Sentimental Demi Moore still holds onto clay pots from ‘Ghost’ 

G.I. Jane actress Demi Moore recently revealed her strong emotional connection with the props from the movie Ghost, where she worked opposite Patrick Swayze.

According to People magazine, the actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore show along with her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans co-stars, Demi Moore revealed that she still treasures the clay pots she made with Swayze on the sets of Ghost- who passed in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer.

As Moore cherished the memories of them working together on the iconic film, she expressed, “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things".

For those unfamiliar, Ghost is a story of supernatural romance and revolves around Sam (Swayze) and Molly (Moore) as romantic partners, but Sam is murdered shortly after the movie begins. 

Later his soul takes help from a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg) to warn Molly about the impending danger. The thriller movie was a box office hit with Goldberg earning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the movie.

Fondly recalling her time with the Donnie Darko star, Moore disclosed that she first saw Swayze right before filming the infamous pottery scene, and the clay pots serve as a tangible reminder of it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl
'Wonderful' Kanye West 'protective' of 'bare' Bianca Censori: Report
'Wonderful' Kanye West 'protective' of 'bare' Bianca Censori: Report
Is Simon Cowell leaving 'Britain's Got Talent'?
Is Simon Cowell leaving 'Britain's Got Talent'?
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis looking ‘vulnerable' without Prince William
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis looking ‘vulnerable' without Prince William
Drake breaks silence on his viral 'explicit' video
Drake breaks silence on his viral 'explicit' video
Travis Kelce breaks silence on his most favourite Taylor Swift song
Travis Kelce breaks silence on his most favourite Taylor Swift song
Killer Mike reveals long-held prayer answered amid Grammy win
Killer Mike reveals long-held prayer answered amid Grammy win
King Charles is 'shocking' the world with cancer diagnosis: 'Not like the Queen at all'
King Charles is 'shocking' the world with cancer diagnosis: 'Not like the Queen at all'
Toby Keith's candid statements about cancer before death at 62
Toby Keith's candid statements about cancer before death at 62
Rachel and Ross got back again in a hilarious new commercial
Rachel and Ross got back again in a hilarious new commercial
‘Charmed' feud continues: Holly Marie Combs doubles down after Alyssa Milano fired back
‘Charmed' feud continues: Holly Marie Combs doubles down after Alyssa Milano fired back
Kanye West drops hidden message before 'Vultures' release?
Kanye West drops hidden message before 'Vultures' release?