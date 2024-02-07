 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles

Prince Harry is reminded of disrespect amid King Charles cancer treatment

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Prince Harry insults cannot be brushed aside with UK visit to King Charles

Prince Harry has been asked to do a severe assessment of his past behaviour as King Charles develops cancer.

The Duke of Sussex is told reconciliation with father is not possible especially because his wife, Meghan Markle, never sought to heal the rift.

Royal author Tom Bower told TalkTV that Harry’s past insults should not be disregarded, simply because of Charles’ health.

He said: "Harry has levelled the most terrible insults and attacks on the Royal Family - on his father, his step-mother Camilla, especially on his brother and Kate, the Princess of Wales - and it's very hard to see how those dreadful things he said in his book and his interviews can suddenly be brushed aside just because of this terrible shock about the King's health."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

