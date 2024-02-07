Royal sources claimed that there are no plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet during London visit

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William's plans to meet 'traitor brother' Harry

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince William’s plans to meet his estranged brother Prince Harry after their father King Charles cancer diagnosis.



The Duke of Sussex landed in Britain on Tuesday to meet his ailing father.

As Harry is back in UK without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, many media outlets, citing sources, claimed Prince William 'has no plans' to meet Harry.

Royal expert Max Foster also took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the similar claims.

He tweeted, “Royal source: no plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet during London visit.”

Commenting on Foster’s tweet, Piers Morgan claimed Prince William would "rather shoot himself in the foot" than meet with his brother Prince Harry.

The outspoken journalist said, “TRANSLATION: William would rather shoot himself than see his traitor brother.”



