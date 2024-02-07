King Charles under great frustration as he’s told to halt public engagements

King Charles reportedly ‘warned’ to slow down following shocking cancer diagnosis

King Charles is reportedly under “great frustration” after he was told to halt his public engagement following shocking cancer diagnosis.



According to royal expert, Robert Hardman, the monarch loves to interact with people and he finding it difficult to restricting his duties.

The expert told GB News that Charles has been warned to "slow down" even though he is only required to fulfil his constitutional duties.

"It said that we're going to try and keep business as usual as much as we possibly can. Certainly, the constitutional side of his duties is unaffected,” Hardman told the publication.

He continued: "He's going to carry on with his meetings with ministers and the red boxes. The big difference is that he's having to cancel all his public engagements because his medical team doesn't want him going into crowded situations with strangers who may have germs or infections.”

"So it's a practical, pragmatic response at the moment. There's certainly no sense of panic. There's no sense of any major change to any of the constitutional machinery.

"There are mechanisms in place for when we have either an ill or an incapacitated monarch, but no one is dusting those off."

Hardman went on to add that Charles “loves interaction with the public, he likes crowds, he likes walkabouts,” adding, “and that's going to be the greatest frustration. I'm not sure if he'll be the greatest patient.”

"I imagine they are trying to ration the paperwork, the correspondence, the bump, the briefing notes that he likes receiving.”