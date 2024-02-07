Prince William will reportedly return to Royal duty today after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis

Prince William is expected to break silence on the shocking diagnosis of his father, King Charles, upon return to Royal duty.



William, the Prince of Wales, will speak with the public at the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in London, where he will talk of Chares’ cancer.

While it is not clear what the heir to the throne might say, Daily Mail reported that he is expected to thank the well-wishers for their prayers for Charles.

One thing that is certain is that the Prince will not address any family drama involving the arrival of his younger brother, Prince Harry.

William will participate in two public events today: initially presiding over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on behalf of the King, followed by attendance at a charity gala this evening.

It will mark his first appearance since his wife, Kate Middleton, was admitted into hospital to undergo planned abdominal surgery.

Speaking on the matter, an insider said, “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that.”

They added, “He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”