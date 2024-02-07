 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Emily Blunt dishes details about the second installment of 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Photo: Emily Blunt reacts to The Devil Wears Prada sequel
Photo: Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Oppenheimer star, Emily Blunt, seemingly wants to preserve the sweet memories of working in The Devil Wears Prada.

As the iconic film completed 18 years since its premiere, the American actress shunned the need for its second installment. 

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 40-year-old star recently confirmed that she is not looking forward to creating a sequel of the blockbuster movie and the reason is very personal.

Emily Blunt insisted and told the show host that the cast is “good” with only one The Devil Wears Prada.

The acting sensation also went on to explain the reason for this by saying, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

She even recounted the time when Meryl Streep answered a similar question and gave a befitting response during the 2012’s interview with Access Hollywood.

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f******* weight,’ " she stated in conclusion. 

Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles? video
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles?
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage video
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims video
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis