Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Emily Blunt dishes details about the second installment of 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Oppenheimer star, Emily Blunt, seemingly wants to preserve the sweet memories of working in The Devil Wears Prada.

As the iconic film completed 18 years since its premiere, the American actress shunned the need for its second installment.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 40-year-old star recently confirmed that she is not looking forward to creating a sequel of the blockbuster movie and the reason is very personal.

Emily Blunt insisted and told the show host that the cast is “good” with only one The Devil Wears Prada.

The acting sensation also went on to explain the reason for this by saying, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

She even recounted the time when Meryl Streep answered a similar question and gave a befitting response during the 2012’s interview with Access Hollywood.

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f******* weight,’ " she stated in conclusion.