Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music 

American social media personality, Addison Rae reflects on her ‘AR’ EP and teases future plans, ‘We'll see what happens’

Emerging vocalist, Addison Rae gets candid about her future in the music industry and reflects on her first EP AR.

The 23 year old singer released her first ever EP in 2023 which was well received by her fans and unfortunately, the songs were leaked prior to their official release.

The leaked songs: I Got It Bad, 2 die 4, Nothing On (But the Radio) and It Could’ve Been You, gained immense popularity among fans hence Addison views this situation with positivity and said, “Everything happens for a reason”.

"It's been a joy and so exciting and so fulfilling and rewarding”, she expressed to People magazine, "I feel like it's always so nice to just put something out"

When asked about her feelings toward the EP, the songwriter revealed her deep affection and stated, "I love those songs so much. They're such a huge part of my life. It's always so exciting to see something come to fruition that you worked hard on."

After the success of AR, there is an exciting development for Addison’s fans as the He’s All That actress is planning to perform her debut EP live, “I definitely want to bring them all to life.” she stated and hints at new music saying, "I'm always in the studio, so we'll see what happens”.

For those unacquainted, Rae gained fame as a social media influencer due to her engaging and lively personality.

Soon after her popularity, the versatile artist explored career beyond social media and made her debut in acting in Spy Cats, 2020.

She further solidified her profession and ventured into the music industry in 2021 with Obsession and continues to experiment with different collaborations and genres to establish her name.