Thursday, February 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry wanted to meet estranged brother Prince William during UK visit

Prince Harry left UK after having brief meeting with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Prince Harry had no issues meeting his estranged brother, Prince William, during his brief visit to the UK to see his ailing father, King Charles.

After Charles personally informed Harry of his cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex did not waste any time to visit his father in his home country.

However, the two only met for 45-minutes and Harry departed from UK without meeting Prince William or Kate Middleton, who recently had an abdominal surgery.

A source stated that Prince Harry had indicated his willingness to meet with Prince William had the opportunity arisen.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry dragged over '45-minute' meeting with Charles: ‘Could've been done on phone'

As per The Times, a mutual friend of the feuding brothers, Mark Dyer – who was a mentor to them following Princess Diana’s demise – could have acted as bridge between them.

“Mark can always be relied upon to talk sense into Harry and will be a stoic under-the-radar support for Harry in what has the propensity to be a stress-inducing time for him,” the insider sai.d

“The Duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it.”

Meanwhile, Prince William has taken extended leave from Royal duties to take care of his wife, Kate Middleton. 

