Miley Cyrus recently left her dad Billy Ray out of her acceptance speech after winning her first Grammy

Miley Cyrus' mom spills the beans on her dynamics with dad Billy Ray

Tish Cyrus recently talked about Miley Cyrus' bond with father Billy Ray Cyrus on their famous Disney show.

In the recent episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the 56-year-old producer discussed how Hannah Montana brought their family closer.

Tish disclosed that Billy Ray achieved fame in 1992 with his single Achy Breaky Heart, but he did not have much success after that. She clarified that until she saw a chance to make it a "family affair," his appearance in the series wasn’t confirmed.

“He had done Achy Breaky Heart and nothing else was working. And then I brought Miley out to audition for Hannah and she had gotten it. And then one of the casting directors said a joke, like, 'Ugh, too bad we can’t afford her real dad.' And I said, 'Oh, maybe you can,’" she shared.

Her throwback comes after Miley did not mention Billy in her acceptance speech after winning her first Grammy award, and left him out of her social media post too.



Tish admitted that the series "became it's own phenomenon" which they did not expect when it first premiered, “Hannah Montana was just different. And I don’t think anyone could’ve ever anticipated it or thought how big it would be.”