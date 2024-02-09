 
Friday, February 09, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's charity shares exciting news

Prince William a former Air Ambulance Pilot, is the Patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 09, 2024

Prince William's charity shares exciting news

Prince William’s charity-- London's Air Ambulance Charity-- has shared a major exciting news after the Prince of Wales attended its fundraising gala dinner.

Taking to Instagram, London's Air Ambulance Charity posted Prince William’s photos and announced, “Our gala raised an astounding £1.2 million.”

“We are thrilled to announce that our Black and White Gala, held on 7 February at Raffles London, raised an outstanding £1.2 million, surpassing all previous galas.”

“The funds raised will go towards our #UpAgainstTime appeal – we urgently need to replace our helicopters by September this year,” it further said.

The charity also extended gratitude to Prince William for his support.

It said, “As our Patron, and a former Air Ambulance Pilot, HRH The Prince of Wales continues to champion our cause and those working on the frontline.”

The future king on Wednesday attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London in his role as the organisation’s patron.

