 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla shares first major update on King Charles health after Harry's meeting

Queen Camilla said King Charles was touched by the messages of support from the public

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health after Harry's meeting

Britain’s Queen Camilla has shared a major update on King Charles health after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Camilla made her first official engagement since news broke that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to a well-wisher at a charity concert at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England, Camilla said Charles was touched by the messages of support from the public.

Camilla said, King Charles is doing "extremely well".

She further said, "He's doing extremely well under the circumstances. He's very touched by all of the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That's very cheering."

Later, the palace shared Queen Camilla’s photo from the event, saying: “In recognition of the important work of local charities, the Queen has attended a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Following this, Prince Harry returned to London to meet King Charles earlier this week.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry