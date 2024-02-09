Queen Camilla shares first major update on King Charles health after Harry's meeting

Queen Camilla said King Charles was touched by the messages of support from the public

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health after Harry's meeting

Britain’s Queen Camilla has shared a major update on King Charles health after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.



Camilla made her first official engagement since news broke that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to a well-wisher at a charity concert at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England, Camilla said Charles was touched by the messages of support from the public.

Camilla said, King Charles is doing "extremely well".

She further said, "He's doing extremely well under the circumstances. He's very touched by all of the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That's very cheering."

Later, the palace shared Queen Camilla’s photo from the event, saying: “In recognition of the important work of local charities, the Queen has attended a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.



Following this, Prince Harry returned to London to meet King Charles earlier this week.