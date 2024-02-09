Prince Harry arrived in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet to meet King Charles following his cancer diagnosis

Dr Shola slams royal expert over 'obliteration' remarks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has criticized eminent royal biographer Tom Bower over blistering attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the Duke’s meeting with King Charles.



According to Daily Mail, Tom Bower believes that the future of the monarchy depends on the 'obliteration of the Sussexes.'

The publication shared the news story with title: “The monarchy's future depends on the 'obliteration of the Sussexes', royal biographer Tom Bower tells Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce on their YouTube talk show The Reaction.”

British born Nigerian political and women's rights activist Dr Shola took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the Daily Mail report’s screen grab and slammed the royal expert for his remarks.

Dr Shola said, “The obliteration of the Sussexes”. Let that sink in. They want Harry and Meghan dead. The Royal Family does nothing to stop this language of hate perpetuated against them.”

