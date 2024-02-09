 
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry will return to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see Charles again

Prince Harry visited UK for only 12 hours to meet his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 09, 2024

Prince Harry rushed back to the US after meeting his father, King Charles, but latest reports claim the Duke will be back with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

After Charles personally informed Harry of his cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex did not waste any time to visit his father in his home country.

However, the two only met for 45-minutes and Harry departed from UK without meeting Prince William or Kate Middleton, who recently had an abdominal surgery.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry wanted to meet estranged brother Prince William during UK visit

According to OK! Magazine, Professor Pauline Maclaran said that Prince Harry wants cancer-stricken King Charles to meet his grandkids and would soon pay him another visit.

He said, "I’m not surprised that Harry has only made a flying visit. I think he will have wanted to see his father face-to-face to offer his support, but he will also not want to make the King’s health issue appear more serious by staying around."

"He is also likely to want to get back to his family in the U.S,” he added. "This does seem to be a very positive step in terms of developing better relations with his father."

"I imagine he may make a longer visit in due course to allow the King to meet his grandchildren face-to-face."

