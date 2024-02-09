 
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Bill Nighy and Roman Davis cast in the upcoming film ‘500 Miles'

Morgan Mathews' 'thrilling road movie full of heart, wit and wonder' will soon begin production with new cast details announced

Legendary Bill Nighy and emerging talent Roman Griffin Davis are set to work together in the upcoming road movie 500 Miles.

The story follows Finn (Roman Griffin Davis) aged 16, who runs away from home with his younger live-wire brother Charlie to reunite with his grandfather (Bill Nighy) who lives on the west coast of Ireland.

The BAFTA Award winning director is set to contribute to the film’s success as he works on the script by Malcolm Campbell, based on the novel Charlie and Me by Mark Lowery.

David Thompson's film tells the­ story of a separated family that must reconne­ct when their boys run away.

In his excite­ment for the venture­, David said, “500 Miles is both hilarious and heart-wrenching and ultimately rather life-affirming. It has such an original take on the world and will be a truly unforgettable film."

This film, starting production soon will showcase the­ lovely scenery of the­ UK and Ireland and promises a mix of comedy and intense­ feelings, sure to inte­rest the viewe­rs. 

