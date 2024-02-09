Meghan Markle receives ‘biggest snub' by magazine editor

Meghan Markle recently got “snubbed” by Edward Enninful in his final cover featuring 40 A listers

Meghan Markle recently got “snubbed” by Edward Enninful in his final cover featuring 40 A listers

Meghan Markle recently got “snubbed” by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful as he curated his final cover for the fashion Bible.

Meghan and Edward got close when she guest-edited the 2019 special issue. However, they reportedly had a bitter fall out because the Suits star’s ideas weren’t greenlit by Edward.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, claimed in his biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors that Meghan’s “poor ideas” frustrated the British Vogue editor.

He also claimed that the Dushess of Sussex was “difficult to approach” and went on to disagree on how to promote the special issue.

Fans however, noticed Meghan’s absence from the new issue, which features “40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth.” The stars on the cover include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Gemma Chan, and Selma Blair.

“Meghan wasn’t on the cover of Vogue. Her issue that she did was featuring powerful and inspiring women around the world. Eight of those women are actually on this,” tweeted one fan.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the cover on X and wrote: “What a cover.”

Fans in the comments pointed out the snub, with one writing, “Was your bestie #MeghanMarkIe busy that day?”

Another added: “But where is Meghan?”

“No Meghan Narckle (laugh emojis) this has to be the biggest snub that she’s faced,” a third chimed in.