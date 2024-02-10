Justin, Hailey Bieber are quashing split rumours: 'Working on marital woes'

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber take new 'positive steps' to work around their 'marital woes'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seemingly trying hard to work out their differences.

The celebrity couple, who has been married for about five years, seemingly quashed split rumours after an insider from US Weekly claimed that Justin Bieber 'sees a bright future' with Hailey Bieber.

The insider went on to address that in spite of their recent 'marital woes' Justin and Hailey still share a "strong foundation" together.

The source spilled the beans about the Stay singer and his wife by saying, "There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now.”

He also mentioned, “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful,” after which he signed off.

This comes after another source from InTouch Weekly reported that Hailey had grown tired of Justin’s “clingy” nature.

“Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing,” the insider revealed.

He further disclosed, “There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

“Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids they’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” the source also observed.

“Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” he concluded.