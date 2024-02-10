Brad Pitt praises Bradley Cooper for his acting in new movie, 'Maestro'

Photo: Angelina Jolie's ex Brad Pitt hails Bradley Cooper: 'My man's in it'

Brad Pitt gushed over his long-time friend Bradley Cooper for his performance in a new movie.

On Thursday, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie spoke highly of the Maestro hitmaker while he presented Bradley with the accolade of the Outstanding Performer of the Year at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Praising the 49-year-old star’s latest project, Brad said, "Now I'm not gonna say I know for certain what's at the heart of Bradley's brilliance, but I am going to take a stab at it."

The Meet Joe Black alum also addressed, "What I think it is is his voracious love for this little thing we call the human experience and all its struggles and joys and messiness.”

“My man's in it, he doesn't run from any evidence and I think it's that that he infused into each frame that he puts up on the screen," he gushed.

The series of praise did not stop there, and the 60-year-old actor lauded the alleged boyfriend of Gigi Hadid by calling Maestro "a masterwork."

Speaking of the sizzling chemistry between Bradley and his co-star Carey Mulligan, Brad observed, "This is really really, really difficult to achieve."

He also stated, "And yes, it takes great actors but it also takes great construction," after which he moved on to the next topic.