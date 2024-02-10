 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Angelina Jolie's ex Brad Pitt hails Bradley Cooper: 'My man's in it'

Brad Pitt praises Bradley Cooper for his acting in new movie, 'Maestro'

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolies ex Brad Pitt hails Bradley Cooper: My mans in it
Photo: Angelina Jolie's ex Brad Pitt hails Bradley Cooper: 'My man's in it'

Brad Pitt gushed over his long-time friend Bradley Cooper for his performance in a new movie. 

On Thursday, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie spoke highly of the Maestro hitmaker while he presented Bradley with the accolade of the Outstanding Performer of the Year at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Praising the 49-year-old star’s latest project, Brad said, "Now I'm not gonna say I know for certain what's at the heart of Bradley's brilliance, but I am going to take a stab at it."

The Meet Joe Black alum also addressed, "What I think it is is his voracious love for this little thing we call the human experience and all its struggles and joys and messiness.”

“My man's in it, he doesn't run from any evidence and I think it's that that he infused into each frame that he puts up on the screen," he gushed.

The series of praise did not stop there, and the 60-year-old actor lauded the alleged boyfriend of Gigi Hadid by calling Maestro "a masterwork."

Speaking of the sizzling chemistry between Bradley and his co-star Carey Mulligan, Brad observed, "This is really really, really difficult to achieve."

He also stated, "And yes, it takes great actors but it also takes great construction," after which he moved on to the next topic. 

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears