The Academy announces new category for 2026 ceremony

The last time The Academy added a new category was of the Best Animated Feature Film award in 2001

A new Oscars category was unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors on Thursday which will debut at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

Since the Best Animated Feature Film award was added in 2001, the Achievement in Casting Oscar will be the newest addition to the Oscar ceremony.

Since its establishment in July 2013, the Academy's Casting Directors Branch has grown to encompass almost 160 members.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a press release, "Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate."

The committee will announce the qualifying and voting guidelines in April 2025.

“This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors' exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch," said Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane.