Travis Kelce expected to pop the question to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift mom wants Travis Kelce to sign prenup if they tie the knot

Travis Kelce is reportedly gearing up to pop the question to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and the popstar is expected to say yes.



According to In Touch Weekly, the NFL star wants their engagement story to be romantic to let the Anti-Hero hitmaker know how much he “cherishes” her.

Speaking of the lovebirds, an insider told the publication, “They’re so caught up in this moment that those close to Travis wouldn’t be shocked if he impulsively proposed to her after the big game in Las Vegas — it feels written in the stars!”

“And it’s not like he hasn’t already been contemplating asking her to marry him,” the insider added. “Travis has been ring shopping. Taylor would love something classic, like an emerald-cut diamond, and of course it will be huge.”

The source commented that would be “pretty epic to pop the question at the stadium.” They said, “Travis wants their engagement story to be just as romantic, if not more.

They added, “He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship.”

As for Swift, the singer will “no doubt” say yes to her beau, the insider predicted. “Her head is in the clouds,” they said of the Grammy winner.

However, there is one issue that might befall the loving duo as Swift’s mom Andrea wants Travis to sign a prenuptial agreement before they tie the knot.

“She’s happy for Taylor, but she’s also very practical and has reminded her to think about a prenup,” the insider said of Andrea, adding that Travis “wouldn’t mind because he has his own money.”