Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

King Charles denied to change schedule for Prince Harry upon his UK visit

Saturday, February 10, 2024

King Charles reportedly denied to alter his schedule to see his son, Prince Harry, after he flew to UK from the US only to see his father.

Although initial reports suggest that Harry spent "45 minutes" with King Charles during his recent visit to the UK, a royal expert has disclosed that the actual duration of the meeting was only 12 minutes.

Lady Colin Campbell stated that the father-son pair met for a mere 12 minutes at Clarence House, and this brief encounter occurred in the presence of Queen Camilla.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, King believed he gave Harry, the Duke of Sussex, “long enough” for “a kiss and a hug and wished him all the best.”

ALSO READ: King Charles only met Harry for 12 minutes on Queen Camilla's orders?

He said, as per The Sun, “The royals do stick to a pretty military clock,” adding, “You have to get the helicopter pilot there, all these things. So his plans had to be changed.”

“The one thing the King doesn’t like is changing his plans. He gave him long enough for a kiss and a hug and wished him all the best,” Jobson added.

“This is one of the reasons Charles probably didn’t want all the drama,” he said, before sharing, “The fact of Harry flying over does give the suggestion that his condition may be a lot worse than it actually may well be.”

“I think a lot of people will be sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, well, it must be bad, because he’s on the plane.’”

