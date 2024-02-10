 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

King Charles only met Harry for 12 minutes on Queen Camilla's orders?

Prince Harry flew to UK to meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, after he personally informed him of his condition

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 10, 2024

King Charles only met Harry for 12 minutes on Queen Camilla’s orders?
King Charles only met Harry for 12 minutes on Queen Camilla’s orders?

King Charles reportedly cut his meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry, short upon his visit to UK because of his beloved wife, Queen Camilla.

While some reports claim that Harry spent “45-minutes” with King Charles when he recently visited UK, a royal expert has revealed that the real duration of meeting was only 12 minutes.

According to Lady Colin Campbell, the father-son duo only met for hardly 12 minutes at the Clarence House, that too, in presence of Queen Camilla.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's visit to see King Charles was ‘calculated move': ‘It's all about PR'

Speaking of the reason behind the short meeting, royal expert Robert Jobson said, as per The Sun, “The Queen was with the King.”

“Let’s be honest—he [Harry] wasn’t too complimentary about Queen Camilla in his book, Spare. He wasn’t very complimentary about her on Netflix. They don’t get on,” he added. 

Jobson continued: “Second, there’s not been a lot of contact. That brings its own level of complexity and drama which he [the King] doesn’t need at the moment.”

The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'
Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'
King Charles shares major update on his health as Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Sandringham
King Charles shares major update on his health as Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Sandringham