Prince Harry flew to UK to meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, after he personally informed him of his condition

King Charles only met Harry for 12 minutes on Queen Camilla’s orders?

King Charles reportedly cut his meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry, short upon his visit to UK because of his beloved wife, Queen Camilla.



While some reports claim that Harry spent “45-minutes” with King Charles when he recently visited UK, a royal expert has revealed that the real duration of meeting was only 12 minutes.

According to Lady Colin Campbell, the father-son duo only met for hardly 12 minutes at the Clarence House, that too, in presence of Queen Camilla.

Speaking of the reason behind the short meeting, royal expert Robert Jobson said, as per The Sun, “The Queen was with the King.”

“Let’s be honest—he [Harry] wasn’t too complimentary about Queen Camilla in his book, Spare. He wasn’t very complimentary about her on Netflix. They don’t get on,” he added.

Jobson continued: “Second, there’s not been a lot of contact. That brings its own level of complexity and drama which he [the King] doesn’t need at the moment.”

