Saturday, February 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Emma Stone calls out movie critics after Oscar score

Emma Stone's latest project received criticism for 'explicit' and 'disturbing' connotations

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Emma Stone reacted to the critical reviews about her Oscar-nominated movie, Poor Things

As fans will know, the La La Land hitmaker’s newest project faced backlash for its excessive ‘sexist’ and ‘exploitative’ undertones, as reported The Independent.

In response to this, the 35-year-old star told The Times, “If it helps, as the person who played it and produced it, I didn’t see her as a child in any of those scenes.”

She also recounted a saying of her mother to exemplify the intricate relationship of audiences with the movies.

The ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield went on to address, “My mom has this saying that at the start of a relationship you say, ‘Oh we’re so in love we finish each other’s sentences.’”

“And then, as time goes by, it becomes, ‘You’re always interrupting me.’ That can happen in a relationship with film, too, especially a film like this, that’s asking more questions than giving answers,” she also added.

Emma also mentioned, “I know people who’ve seen the film and think it’s just the sweetest romantic comedy, and others who had to watch it through their fingers.”

“And that’s great,” she remarked in conclusion. 

