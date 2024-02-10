Todd, Julie Chrisley ‘proud' of Savannah for exposing 'inhumane' prison conditions

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been complaining of harsh prison conditions for months

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who’ve been behind the bars since January of 2023, are “proud” of daughter Savannah Chrisley for relentlessly fighting to expose the prison conditions.

Savannah has been vocal about alleged inhumane conditions at the prisons where her parents are serving their combined sentence of 19 years for their $30 million tax fraud scheme.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent says they’re happy with their "devoted daughter" Savannah for “doing everything in her power to make sure the issues inside prison get exposed in the media,” per RadarOnline.

Back in September, Savannah spoke out about the mistreatment her parents were allegedly receiving, saying, “People are living in inhumane conditions, people are dying in these prisons, and they sweep it under the rug.”

“The people who are running the prisons are the corrupt ones so they should be in there themselves.”

Explaining the “inhumane” conditions, she said, “Being in conditions where it's 100 degrees inside and having no air conditioning, and the prisons padlocking the ice machines just to retaliate against the inmates.”

In her most recent claim, she said her father could get transferred to Alabama for continuously speaking up against the prison staff. However, per RadarOnline, no such information has reached the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ attorneys.