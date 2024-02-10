 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Todd, Julie Chrisley ‘proud' of Savannah for exposing 'inhumane' prison conditions

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been complaining of harsh prison conditions for months

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been complaining of harsh prison conditions for months
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been complaining of harsh prison conditions for months 

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who’ve been behind the bars since January of 2023, are “proud” of daughter Savannah Chrisley for relentlessly fighting to expose the prison conditions.

Savannah has been vocal about alleged inhumane conditions at the prisons where her parents are serving their combined sentence of 19 years for their $30 million tax fraud scheme.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent says they’re happy with their "devoted daughter" Savannah for “doing everything in her power to make sure the issues inside prison get exposed in the media,” per RadarOnline.

Back in September, Savannah spoke out about the mistreatment her parents were allegedly receiving, saying, “People are living in inhumane conditions, people are dying in these prisons, and they sweep it under the rug.”

“The people who are running the prisons are the corrupt ones so they should be in there themselves.”

Explaining the “inhumane” conditions, she said, “Being in conditions where it's 100 degrees inside and having no air conditioning, and the prisons padlocking the ice machines just to retaliate against the inmates.”

In her most recent claim, she said her father could get transferred to Alabama for continuously speaking up against the prison staff. However, per RadarOnline, no such information has reached the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ attorneys. 

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry