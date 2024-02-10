Real reason Meghan Markle got snubbed by magazine editor in iconic cover

 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s absence from Edward Enninful’s final British Vogue cover was noticed by fans worldwide.

Meghan and Edward became friends while working on the 2019 special Forces for Change issue of British Vogue. However, per sources, the two had a bitter falling out after Meghan “exasperated” the editor with “poor ideas.”

Edward’s final cover featured “40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth,” including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, and Kate Moss.

Now, PR expert Matt Yanofsky has weighed in on the real reason for the snub, saying, "Every publicist knows booking one person on a cover is a logistics nightmare. Booking dozens of A-list women is a logistics nightmare and a major accomplishment for Vogue UK.”

"It's possible they chose to not deal with her to get the cover over the finish line. Or it's possible she just wasn't available," he told The Mirror.

He noted another reason for the snub could be that the Duchess of Sussex is simply not popular enough anymore. 

