Taylor Swift begins race from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has begun her rushed journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift has begun her rushed journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift has embarked on her journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024, per reports.

The singer is currently on the Japanese leg of her Eras Tour but is making a rushed return to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Japanese Embassy reassured fans that the Grammy winner will be able to make both her Eras tour concerts in Japan and the Super Bowl in the U.S.

Read more: Here's why Usher, Rihanna, Beyoncé agreed to perform at Super Bowl for free

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," they stated.

Swift isn’t the only mega celebrity to be gracing the Super Bowl this year, Prince Harry is also expected to attend the big game after he made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honours ceremony recently.

Sources claim American football bosses have personally invited the Duke of Sussex to the Super Bowl.

A tipster told The Mirror: "It is well known the Prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards. This year's Super Bowl is expected to be one of the most watched ever due largely to Taylor being there to support her boyfriend."