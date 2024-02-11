Dua Lipa, who appears to be dating Callum Turner, opens up about her new album

Photo: Dua Lipa shocks show host with new confessions

Dua Lipa reportedly dropped major insights about her upcoming album.

Recently, the Grammy-winning singer got candid about her next album and revealed that she penned a total of 97 tracks for it during a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The rumoured girlfriend of Callum Turner even shared that she had to discard “a lot” of these songs because “about 80 of them” were not up to her musical standards and sounded “terrible.”

Spilling the beans on a shift in her song-writing process, the 28-year-old songstress confessed, “I’m much more confident in myself as a songwriter and as a performer and how I want things to be and sound and look.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in another interview with Mirror! magazine, Dua dished that a series of “bad dates” inspired her to write the upcoming track, Training Season is Over.

In that chat, Dua admitted that after returning from a “bad date” she “arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over,’ “adding, “And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with.”

“You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in finding someone to grow with," she also observed before signing off.