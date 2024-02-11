Dwayne Johnson recently weighed in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance

Dwayne Johnson tells Travis Kelce to focus on Super Bowl amid Taylor Swift romance

Dwayne Johnson recently weighed in on the buzzing romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor told CNN Sports that he's "on-board with" the tight end's relationship with the popstar.

“I love it. I don’t have a problem with it. I feel like it’s all part of the game, and it’s all the game that we play," he said.

Dwayne added, “Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field.”

However, the former WWE champion advised Travis that he would have to put all of his attention into playing the game to the best of his abilities if he wanted to see his team win the coveted Super Bowl ring this year.

“He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately – is just all that goes away,” Dwayne stated.

“All that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game," he concluded.