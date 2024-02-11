 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jason Kelce attended Adele's recent concert in Las Vegas with his wife Kylie Kelce

Adele pulls Jason Kelce's leg over Super Bowl joke

Adele recently took a dig at Jason Kelce during her recent concert in Las Vegas.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, who is currently in the Sin City with wife Kylie Kelce, attended the 35-year-old singer’s residency on Friday night.

In a video posted on X, Adele was seen asking her fans who they would be rooting for at Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

After the applause from the supporters of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, who took turns with shouting their support, Jason couldn't resist adding his own team's name as he yelled: "Eagles!"

“What did he say?" Adele asked the audience, before jokingly telling him, “You sound drunk, and like you’re a football fan," at which Jason erupted into laughter. 

Another video online showed Jason singing along with Adele’s Someone Like You with the rest of the audience.

The 36-year-old footballer will be rooting for his younger brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their Super Bowl game against the 49ers.

