Prince Harry 'stares blankly' in lift after meeting cancer ridden King Charles

Sunday, February 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Prince Harry was spotted in a bizarre and mundane mood after meeting his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the NFL Honors Awards this week, was seen in a haunted look mid event.

His body language has been decoded by expert Judi James in a recent conversation with The Mirror.

She says: "While it’s usual to stare blankly in a lift (it’s actually called dog-facing, when we use a blank stare when we’re in a confined space with strangers, like in a lift or on the underground), it would be very odd if Harry wasn’t in the lift with his entourage/security etc so his expression would be down to a more glum or reflective moment.

"We’re seeing that haunted expression he wore during his last few months living in the UK. He looked so upbeat and excited giving the award away but this emotional state flipping could suggest he’s feeling torn right now," she notes.

Harry mad a quick visit to his father last week, days after learning about King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

