Prince Harry gives out 'positive clues' after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry seems relaxed after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry’s body language, after visiting King Charles in the UK earlier this week, has been decoded by a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who was seen outside Clarence House, says after the Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, was spotted relieved.

Body language expert Judi James tells the Mirror: "Harry's relieved-looking body language here will hopefully provide some positive clues about his father's current condition. His shoulders and body look relaxed and the way he thrusts his hands into his pockets as he walks suggests more of a casual 'mooch' than any sign of tension or anxiety."

"His eye expression looks animated, with an eye smile, and he appears to be enjoying a joke or sharing laughter with the people accompanying him. The suggestion here is that he is hopefully leaving the UK with some sense of reassurance,” she notes.