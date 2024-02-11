 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

‘Percy Jackson' actors dish on ‘dream cast' for season 2

‘Percy Jackson’ break silence on their ‘dream cast’ for season 2 of the show

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 11, 2024

‘Percy Jackson actors dish on ‘dream cast for season 2
‘Percy Jackson' actors dish on ‘dream cast' for season 2

Percy Jackson actors have just shed some light into who they dream working alongside on the demi-god’s show.

The three members of the main cast line up weighed in on everything just this Saturday at the Television Critics Association panel.

The trio are famous for their portrayal of Olympians and have recently shed light into who they dream of working alongside on the show.

They began by naming names and the first on their dream cast list was Zendaya, as well as Sam Claflin and even Christopher Judge.

Scobell was the first to weigh in and was quoted saying, “We all talk about this all the time.”

was watching The Hunger Games recently and I thought Sam Claflin would be a cool Apollo.”

After that Jeffries chimed in with his two cents and name-dropped another actor by saying, Zendaya as Athena,"

At the panel their executive producer, Jonathan E. Steinberg, also promised a titbit about the second season and left fans with a little nugget of potential plotlines when he said, “We are definitely going to see more Olympians I think part of the show is exploring that family.”

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry