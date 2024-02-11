Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children could pay a visit to King Charles at Sandringham estate

King Charles shares major update on his health as Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Sandringham

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly shared a major update on his health with his first public appearance a day after Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children moved to Sandringham estate.



Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter, and disclosed: “NEW: King Charles has been seen in public for the first time since retreating to Sandringham for his cancer treatment.

Read More: Meghan Markle finally agrees to end 'war' with Kate Middleton, King Charles

“He walked to church with Queen Camilla and waved to cameras.”

The royal expert also shared photos and a video of the King and Queen arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday morning.

He said, “WATCH: Video of the King’s arrival at church in Sandringham. The first time he’s been seen in public since retreating there after getting his first round of cancer treatment.

“Charles and Queen Camilla attended the 11am service at St Mary Magdalene Church.”

This is King Charles first appearance after a royal expert claimed that Kate Middleton has left her Windsor home for the first time and moved to Sandringham estate after abdominal surgery with her family.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson releases first statement about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Richard Eden went on claiming Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids could also pay a visit to King Charles at Sandringham estate.