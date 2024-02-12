Insiders have just weighed in on Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s relationship

Kylie Jenner ‘going steady’ with Timothee Chalamet by wearing less makeup’

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been feeling a lot of love since getting together with Timothee Chalamet and insiders have the most in-depth insights.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

There they touched on the way Jenner has been changing since coming out about her relationship.

According to the source, “Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée.”

At the moment its become very apparent that “she is happier than she has been in years.”

During the course of the chat the same source also weighed in on the changes Kylie’s showcased since getting together with her beau and said, “Kylie is no longer posting as many s**** snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look.”

Not to mention, “she has been wearing less makeup, too,” she added before signing off.