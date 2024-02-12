 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kylie Jenner ‘going steady' with Timothee Chalamet by wearing less makeup'

Insiders have just weighed in on Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s relationship

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Kylie Jenner ‘going steady’ with Timothee Chalamet by wearing less makeup’
Kylie Jenner ‘going steady’ with Timothee Chalamet by wearing less makeup’

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been feeling a lot of love since getting together with Timothee Chalamet and insiders have the most in-depth insights.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

There they touched on the way Jenner has been changing since coming out about her relationship.

According to the source, “Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée.”

At the moment its become very apparent that “she is happier than she has been in years.”

During the course of the chat the same source also weighed in on the changes Kylie’s showcased since getting together with her beau and said, “Kylie is no longer posting as many s**** snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look.”

Not to mention, “she has been wearing less makeup, too,” she added before signing off.

3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again