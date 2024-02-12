Meghan Markle 'incredibly jealous' of Prince Harry's love for Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle seemingly did not appreciate Prince Harry's attention towards Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle was reportedly jealous of Prince Harry’s attention towards Kate Middleton.

A royal expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex was disturbed by Kate’s sisterly bond with Harry and was uncomfortable throughout her time in the UK.

Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, tells Telegraph.: "I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate. I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call 'my hovel'."

She then added how Meghan considered herself more credible than Kate, considering her philanthropic endeavours in the past.

Ms Seward continued: "She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity. I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there."