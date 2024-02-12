King Charles says, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days"

Royal fans react as King Charles releases first statement after cancer diagnosis

Royal fans have expressed their views after King Charles released his first statement following his cancer diagnosis.



The palace shared King Charles statement on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The statement reads: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Reacting to the King Charles statement on Instagram, one fan commented, “God Save The King!”



Another said, “Wishing you a safe and speedy recovery - I hope you get well soon.”

The third commented, “Your courage and bravery to speak so openly & publicly about a matter that no doubt has brought upset and distress to yourself is admirable.

"You will have helped so many people during such a difficult time for both yourself and your family. Wishing you a speedy recovery King Charles.”

“Your Highness, wishing you, Queen Camilla and your family peace as you go through treatment and a complete, perfect and speedy recovery. God bless you. Best wishes from America,” a fan from US commented.