 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

King Charles kept Prince Harry meeting short to keep his stress level down

King Charles met Prince Harry for 30 minutes after he travelled to UK just to see his cancer-stricken dad

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 12, 2024

King Charles kept Prince Harry meeting short to keep his stress level down
King Charles kept Prince Harry meeting short to keep his stress level down

King Charles kept his meeting his estranged son, Prince Harry, short to control his anger which could spike his blood pressure.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, travelled to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad but the two only met for 30 minutes, according to multiple reports.

The Duke then left his home country just hours after arriving without seeing his brother, Prince William or his wife, Kate Middleton, who is recovering after abdominal surgery.

ALSO READ: Prince William refused to meet Harry believing he'd leak conversations

Speaking with The Sun, writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson claimed that Charles ended the meeting early to avoid discussing any topic that might raise his blood pressure.

"You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment,” he said.

He added the monarch will need calm to recover and may soon leave Sandringham to stay at quieter Wood Farm. "The best thing for him is calm," Jobson said.

"After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising," he added.

3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again