King Charles met Prince Harry for 30 minutes after he travelled to UK just to see his cancer-stricken dad

King Charles kept Prince Harry meeting short to keep his stress level down

King Charles kept his meeting his estranged son, Prince Harry, short to control his anger which could spike his blood pressure.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, travelled to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad but the two only met for 30 minutes, according to multiple reports.

The Duke then left his home country just hours after arriving without seeing his brother, Prince William or his wife, Kate Middleton, who is recovering after abdominal surgery.

Speaking with The Sun, writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson claimed that Charles ended the meeting early to avoid discussing any topic that might raise his blood pressure.

"You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment,” he said.

He added the monarch will need calm to recover and may soon leave Sandringham to stay at quieter Wood Farm. "The best thing for him is calm," Jobson said.

"After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising," he added.