Monday, February 12, 2024
Prince Harry likely to return to UK for second time amid warning

Prince Harry is expected to return to UK in May after briefly visiting King Charles following his cancer diagnosis

Monday, February 12, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to return to Britain for the second time after his brief visit to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Prince Harry will return to UK in May for the 10th anniversary celebrations of Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral.

The publication claimed that Prince Harry’s second return on British soil within a few months, will possibly give him another chance to mend ties with the royal family.

Earlier, Prince Harry arrived in Britain last week and held a brief meeting with his ailing father.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s second visit is expected amid stark warning from a royal expert.

Tom Bower has warned Meghan Markle and Harry that they are "not welcome in Britain", and called them "poisonous."

Speaking to the GB News, per Daily Express, Tom Bower also dubbed Prince Harry’s quick visit to UK for his father a "PR stunt".

Tom Bower said, "I do hope now that Harry was sort of kicked out after 30 minutes having flown from California, not invited to stay the night in any of the many Palace bedrooms, I think he's now got the message he's not welcome in Britain".

